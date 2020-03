Pest controllers are calling for new rat poison restrictions to be relaxed.

EU legislation curtails the use of certain products to prevent wildlife from being poisoned.

However, the National Pest Technicians Association says this has led to a surge in rat and mice sightings across the country.

Spokesperson for the NPTA Chris Izart, says he is meeting with officials from the Department of Agriculture tomorrow to discuss the issue:

