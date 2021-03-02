The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Irish Water & An Taisce Celebrate Green Schools Partnership As Part Of Engineers Week.

: 02/03/2021 - 11:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
water_taps_flowing_many_pexels.jpeg

Irish Water and An Taisce are highighting their Green Schools Education programme, as part of Engineers Weeks.

The partnership is 8 years old, and the programme currently involved 450 schools across Ireland, of which 20 are in Kildare.

Green Schools promotes the conservation of Ireland’s nature and biodiversity as well as its built heritage.

It also promotes sustainable water use and conservation.

Caoimhe O'Brian Moran is Green Schools Officer in An Taisce's Environmental Education Unit.

She joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

caoimhe_o_brien_moran.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!