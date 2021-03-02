Listen: Irish Water & An Taisce Celebrate Green Schools Partnership As Part Of Engineers Week.

Irish Water and An Taisce are highighting their Green Schools Education programme, as part of Engineers Weeks.

The partnership is 8 years old, and the programme currently involved 450 schools across Ireland, of which 20 are in Kildare.

Green Schools promotes the conservation of Ireland’s nature and biodiversity as well as its built heritage.

It also promotes sustainable water use and conservation.

Caoimhe O'Brian Moran is Green Schools Officer in An Taisce's Environmental Education Unit.

She joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

Stock image: Pexels