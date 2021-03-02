Listen: MABS Raises Concerns People Are Turning To Illegal Moneylenders Because Of The Pandemic.

The Money Advice and Budgeting Service is raising concerns that people are turning to illegal moneylenders on a more frequent basis because of the pandemic.

MABS has two offices in Kildare, in Kilcock and Newbridge.

Moneylenders can charge as much as 187% on loans, and that levy may not include collection charges.

MABS Regional Manager, Michelle O'Hara, speaking to Kildare Today, says even loans of small sums at the rates charged by some lender can be extremely expensive

Michelle O'Hara joined Ciara Noble on this morning's edition the programme.

Stock image: Pexels

MABS Kildare contact details:

Kilcock MABS

Unit 3 Millennium House

Harbour View

Kilcock

Co. Kildare

W23 Y5D1

Tel: 0761 07 2590

Fax: 01 628 4469

Email: kildare@mabs.ie

Opening Hours: Monday - Friday, 9am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm

Wheelchair Accessible: n/a

Newbridge MABS

Henry Street

Newbridge

Co. Kildare

W12 EV81

Tel: 0761 07 2600

Fax: 045 435 559

Email: kildare@mabs.ie

Opening Hours: Monday - Friday, 9am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm

Wheelchair Accessible: Yes