Listen: MABS Raises Concerns People Are Turning To Illegal Moneylenders Because Of The Pandemic.

: 02/03/2021 - 11:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Money Advice and Budgeting Service is raising concerns that people are turning to illegal moneylenders on a more frequent basis because of the pandemic.

MABS has two offices in Kildare, in Kilcock and Newbridge.

Moneylenders can charge as much as 187% on loans, and that levy may not include collection charges.

MABS Regional Manager, Michelle O'Hara, speaking to Kildare Today, says even loans of small sums at the rates charged by some lender can be extremely expensive

tuesmabsmichelleohara.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Michelle O'Hara joined Ciara Noble on this morning's edition the programme.

michelle_ohara-by_guest_user-on_studio01.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pexels

MABS Kildare contact details:
Kilcock MABS
Unit 3 Millennium House
Harbour View
Kilcock
Co. Kildare
W23 Y5D1
Tel: 0761 07 2590
Fax: 01 628 4469
Email: kildare@mabs.ie
Opening Hours: Monday - Friday, 9am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
Wheelchair Accessible: n/a

Newbridge MABS
Henry Street
Newbridge
Co. Kildare
W12 EV81
Tel: 0761 07 2600
Fax: 045 435 559
Email: kildare@mabs.ie
Opening Hours: Monday - Friday, 9am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
Wheelchair Accessible: Yes

