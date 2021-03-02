Listen: Mayor Says KCC's Hands Are Tied On Banning Erection Of Gravestones During Level 5 Restrictions

The Mayor of Kildare says the council is "aware" of the distress caused by Level 5 restrictions, which it interprets as prohibiting the erection of gravestones.

It follows a Kildare Today interview on Monday, March 1st, with Sineád Aylesbury.

Her mother died in April of 2020, and she is buried in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

The family have made attempts to have a grave stone installed, but have not been able to do so.

KCC says erection of headstones does not fall within its understanding of "essential work".

Other local authorities, including in Carlow and parts of Dublin, have determined otherwise and permit the erection of headstones.

Mayor of Kildare, Fine Gael Cllr. March Stafford, speaking to Kildare Today, says the restrictions on essential works in Level 5 restrictions are clear.

Cllr. Stafford joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

KCC issued a statement to Kfm Radio yesterday:

"Firstly we’d like to offer our deepest condolences to the family on their sad loss. Unfortunately, the erection of monuments is not considered essential construction work during the current Level 5 Covid 19 public health restrictions, and therefore, work of that nature cannot be carried out at this time.

This type of construction work will recommence in line with public health guidelines, as soon as the necessary easing of restrictions allows for it to do so."

