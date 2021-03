The search for a man missing on the River Barrow in Athy after a kayaking accident is into its third day.

He got into difficulty in the water on Sunday afternoon along with a young child, who was rescued by a passer-by.

The Garda Water Unit along with local gardaí, Kildare Fire Service, Kildare Civil Defence and local volunteers searched the area yesterday.

They returned this morning, and have resumed the operation.

File image: RollingNews