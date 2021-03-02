The Eleven To Two Show

UK Holiday Firm Facing Backlash Follwing Revelation Of Blacklisted Irish Surnames.

: 02/03/2021 - 12:09
Author: Ciara Noble
A UK holiday firm is facing backlash after a report revealed a blacklist of Irish surnames called "undesirable guests".

An investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Commission, sparked by whistleblower claims at Pontins, shows the list, which includes names like Horan, Nolan, O'Connell and Ward.

The group, which owns the firm, has now entered a legally binding agreement to address the issue at its resorts.

Government Minister, Simon Harris, says the report angers him, saying he had holidayed there as a child.

Minister Harris continued by saying he had hoped the days of such prejudice had passed.

