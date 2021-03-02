Man Questioned In Kildare In Connection With Theft Of Over €1M In Invoice Redirection Fraud.

A man is being questioned in Kildare, following arrest in connection with the theft of over one million euro from a Dublin company through invoice re-direction fraud.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested the man in his 20s this morning.

He's being questioned at Naas Garda Station where he can be held for up to a week.

This is the second arrest as part of Operation Parade.

A man in his 20s was arrested in Lucan last month, and was released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.



