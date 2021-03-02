K Country

Listen: Kildare 2020 Leaving Cert. Student Loses Case Against Calculated Grades System.

: 02/03/2021 - 15:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A 2020 Leaving Cert student has lost his court case against the system adopted to calculate his grade for last year’s exams.

Freddie Sherry, from Celbridge, Co Kildare, claimed his mark was 'unfairly downgraded', which in turn cost him a place in his first-choice of college course.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

"With 542 points, Freddie Sherry was on course to study pharmacy in Trinity, but he claimed he lost out on his top choice due to what happened next.

His mark, which was estimated by his teachers at Belvedere College, was reduced by 55 points in a second phase overseen by the Dept of Education.

This so-called standardisation phase was drawn up to reduce the risk of grades being inflated at school level.

Freddie claimed the decision not to allow his school’s track record in the Leaving Cert to be included in the final calculation of his mark to be 'unfair and unlawful'.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan disagreed.

Not only did he decide the decision to exclude historical school data was lawful and fair, he said it was very clear that the estimated marks from Belvedere were 'significantly inflated' when compared with what the school achieved in past years.

Today’s decision will be carefully analysed by up to 60 other cases due to be heard this month. "

 

 

