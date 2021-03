A British judge says he will not be making a decision "at this stage" on a request from the Duchess of Sussex, to order the Mail on Sunday to handover any copies of a letter she sent her father.

Meghan Markle's lawyers also want the newspaper to destroy any electronic copies or notes made about it.

Ms. Markle is seeking £1.5 million in legal costs, after she won the privacy case last month.

Image: Rolling News