A vehicle not taxed since July, 2019, has been seized by Gardai in Kildare.

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected the motorist driving while using a mobile phone, and stopped the vehicle.

It transpired that the driving was a learner permit holder, unaccompanied, with no L plates displayed and that the vehicle was not taxed.

Its been impounded and proceedings are to follow.

Image couresty An Garda Siochana