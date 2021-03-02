Jesuit Order In Ireland Names Ex-Teacher & Priest Who It Says Abuse Boys At Belvedere College In The '70s.

The Jesuit Order in Ireland has named a former teacher and priest who it says abused boys while he was on the teaching staff at Belvedere College in Dublin in the 1970s.

The order says Joseph Marmion abused boys 'sexually, emotionally and physically', and it's making the information public in the hope that others who may have suffered come forward and get help.

The Jesuits were contacted by a former pupil in early 2019, who was a student at Belvedere in the 1970s and was abused by Joseph Marmion.

The order says they have been in contact over the years with others who were also abused.

Joseph Marmion died in 2000 and had been removed from the teaching staff in 1978 following disclosures of sexual abuse which were received by the school in 1977.



File image: Jesuit Order, Ireland, logo.