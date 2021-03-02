IHRB Referrals Cttee. To Convene On Friday To Hear Evidence Of Elliott Image.

An Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Body Referrals Committee will meet on Friday to hear evidence relating to the photo of Gordon Elliott on a dead horse.

Elliott has been barred from entering runners in the UK while the investigation is ongoing.

The IHRB is headquartered on the Curragh.

Meanwhile, Cheveley Park Stud have become the first major owner to remove horses from Elliott following the controversial photo.

Stud owner Patricia Thompson has confirmed eight horses - including the unbeaten Envoi Allen - would be leaving Elliott and will be split between Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead.

File image: IHRB logo