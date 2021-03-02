Irish Racehorse Trainers Association: Elliot Has Let Himself & The Association Down.

The Kildare town based Irish Racehorse Trainers Association say Gordon Elliott has let himself and the association down.
The Meath trainer will face an I-H-R-B Referrals Committee on Friday regarding the photo of him sitting on a dead horse.
Cheveley Park Stud have become the first major owner to remove horses from Elliott following the controversial photo.
Eight horses - including the unbeaten Envoi Allen - are leaving Elliott to be split between Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead.
