Irish Racehorse Trainers Association: Elliot Has Let Himself & The Association Down.

The Kildare town based Irish Racehorse Trainers Association say Gordon Elliott has let himself and the association down.

The Meath trainer will face an I-H-R-B Referrals Committee on Friday regarding the photo of him sitting on a dead horse.

Cheveley Park Stud have become the first major owner to remove horses from Elliott following the controversial photo.

Eight horses - including the unbeaten Envoi Allen - are leaving Elliott to be split between Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead.



File image: IRTA logo