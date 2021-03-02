Ceol Agus Caint

Clem Ryan

Irish Racehorse Trainers Association: Elliot Has Let Himself & The Association Down.

: 02/03/2021 - 17:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
irish_racehourse_trainers_association_logo_screenshot_2021.png

The Kildare town based Irish Racehorse Trainers Association say Gordon Elliott has let himself and the association down.

The Meath trainer will face an I-H-R-B Referrals Committee on Friday regarding the photo of him sitting on a dead horse.

Cheveley Park Stud have become the first major owner to remove horses from Elliott following the controversial photo.

Eight horses - including the unbeaten Envoi Allen - are leaving Elliott to be split between Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead.
 

File image: IRTA logo

