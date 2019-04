Rent pressure zones will be extended until the end of 2021.

They are, at present, in effect in 8 locations in Kildare: :Naas, Sallins, Celbridge, Leixlip, Rathangan, Kildare, Newbridge and Maynooth.

The caps prohibit increases in rent of more than 4% per year.

The agreement was made by Cabinet today, with the caveat that application of the caps outside Dublin will be "tweaked"

The relevant legislation was due to expire at the end of the year.