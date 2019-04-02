Listen: Taoiseach Says There's Still Time For May To Present Credible Scenario To Avoid No Deal Brexit

The Taoiseach says there's still time for the British Prime Minister to come to the European Council with credible proposals to avoid a no deal Brexit.

Speaking in Paris before a meeting with the French President, Leo Varadkar says the EU needs to be open to any proposals that Theresa May brings forward, before the April 12th deadline.

He added that if the UK changes its red lines, changes could be made to the declaration on the future relationship.

The Taoiseach admitted any extension to the leave date must have a proper objective;

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews