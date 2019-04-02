Temporary Closure Of Newbridge Town Road Proposed.

The temporary closure of a road in Newbridge has been proposed.

Kildare County Council, on behalf of Gas Networks Ireland, says Robert Street will be closed between the Main Street and Eyre Street junctions on April 30th and May 1st.

Its to facilitate gas connection works.

Alternative routes:

Traffic travelling north on the R445 Main St. will be diverted via the L50425 John St.

Traffic travelling south on the R445 Main St. will be diverted via the R416 Charlotte St.

Submissions are invited until 5pm on April 9th.