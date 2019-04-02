Listen: TDs Report "Constructive" Meeting With Facebook CEO.

Three TDs, one from Kildare, who met with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg earlier say they've had a "positive and constructive" engagement regarding internet safety.

They discussed regulation of social media, harmful content, child protection, and online political ads.

Mark Zuckerberg is visiting Facebook's Headquarters in Dublin this afternoon, as part of a European trip.

TDs Hildegarde Naughton, Kildare North's James Lawless and Eamon Ryan are members of an international committee targeting the spread of online misinformation.

Deputy Naughton says she raised the issue of protecting children on social media with him:

2/4/2019 Three members of the Oireachtas Communications Committee, Fine Gael's Hildegarde Naughton, Green Party Eamon Ryan and Fianna Fail's James Lawless taking to the media outside the Merrion Hotel after meeting Facebook Chief Executive Officer and founder Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie