The Department of Education says there's nothing stopping a non-denominational school from celebrating religious festivals.

Some Catholic primary schools in North Dublin have told parents that Christmas and Easter events will not be able to go ahead, if there's a change in patronage, however Educate Together says these claims are incorrect and misleading.

One of the eight catholic primary schools in the Portmarnock-Malahide-Kinsealy area is to become a non-denominational school.