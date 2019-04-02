6 Week Road Closure Proposed For Irish Water Works.

A series of temporary road closures are proposed for the wider Naas area, to enable works by Irish Water.

The Halverstown Crossroads between the Sallins Road and and Carragh Road at Halverstown Cross is proposed for closure for 6 weeks.

Alternative Route:

Southbound vehicles travelling on the Sallins Road R407 will be diverted onto the Naas ring road (circa 0.3km). They will be then directed along the ring road to the R409 Carragh road (circa 3.1km) and onto the R409 towards Carragh and Halverstown Cross at the

L2006-1 junction (circa 1.3km)

Eastbound vehicles travelling on the R409 from Carragh and from L2006-2 Newhall will be directed along the R409 to the Naas ring road (circa 1.3km). They will then be directed along the ring road to the R407 Sallins road (circa 3.1km) and along the R407 to the L2006-1 junction with the R407 (circa 0.3km)

And the road between Halverstown Crossroads & Floods Crossroads from the Caragh Road to the Rathangan Road is proposed for closure for 5 weeks.

Alternative Route:

Eastbound vehicles travelling on the R409 from Carragh and from L2006-1 Oberstown will be directed along the R409 to the Naas ring road (circa 1.3km). They will then be directed along the ring road to the L2030 Rathangan Road (circa 1.1km) and along the L2030 to Floods Cross at the L2006-2 junction with the L2030 (circa 1.8km)

Eastbound traffic on the L2030 from Rathangan will be directed along the L2030 from Floods Cross to the Naas ring road (circa 1.8km). They will then be directed along the ring road to the R409 Carragh Road (circa 1.1km) and along the R409 Carragh Road to Halverstown Cross at the L 2006-2 junction with the R409 (circa 1.3km)

Submissions on the proposed closures are invited until Tuesday, April 9th.

