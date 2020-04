The death toll due to Covid-19 in the Republic has gone up to 85.

14 further patients have died from the virus, while an additional 212 cases have been confirmed.

It brings the number of confirmed cases to 3,447, of whom 80 are in Co. Kildare.

Testing is to be ramped-up, as only 1,500 tests are being carried out here daily, much less than the 15,000 promised.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr.Ronan Glynn, admits more testing would uncover more cases: