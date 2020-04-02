The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 46,000 People Have Died Around The World Of Covid 19; 186,000 People Have Recovered.

: 04/02/2020 - 09:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
world_map_1.jpeg

More than 46,000 people have now died from Covid-19 around the world, and the number of cases has surpassed 900,000.

However 189,000 patients have recovered.

The US has by far the largest number of confirmed cases at over 200,000 - 4,500 there have died.

Meanwhile the UK yesterday recorded 563 deaths - its highest in a day so far.

In a video posted online from his self-isolation, British Prime Minister Johnson promised to massively increase the number of tests being carried out for the virus:

newstalk0009637.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Shutterstock.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!