Listen: 46,000 People Have Died Around The World Of Covid 19; 186,000 People Have Recovered.

More than 46,000 people have now died from Covid-19 around the world, and the number of cases has surpassed 900,000.

However 189,000 patients have recovered.

The US has by far the largest number of confirmed cases at over 200,000 - 4,500 there have died.

Meanwhile the UK yesterday recorded 563 deaths - its highest in a day so far.

In a video posted online from his self-isolation, British Prime Minister Johnson promised to massively increase the number of tests being carried out for the virus:

