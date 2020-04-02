Listen: 46,000 People Have Died Around The World Of Covid 19; 186,000 People Have Recovered.

More than 46,000 people have now died from Covid-19 around the world, and the number of cases has surpassed 900,000.
However 189,000 patients have recovered.
The US has by far the largest number of confirmed cases at over 200,000 - 4,500 there have died.
Meanwhile the UK yesterday recorded 563 deaths - its highest in a day so far.
In a video posted online from his self-isolation, British Prime Minister Johnson promised to massively increase the number of tests being carried out for the virus:
