Deadline For KCC's Self-Help Scheme Extended.

Kildare County Council is reminding tenants that the deadline for applying to the Self Help Grant scheme has been extended, because of Covid 19.
The scheme is designed to fund, or part fund, works by KCC tenants to their homes.
Applications can now be submitted up to May 8th.
The form is available here
Qualifying works:
- Replacement of older gas/oil boiler with new high efficiency condensing boilers.
- Replacement of defective windows and doors which have not been replaced by Kildare County Council in the previous 5 years.
- Replacement of defective internal doors/press doors/hot press doors and skirting.
- Replacement of defective kitchen units (Minimum standard: MDF – teak faced)
- Repair or replacement of fascias and soffits.
- Installation of new storage shed.
- Replacement of boundary fence/wall.
- Installation of new room space heating stoves.