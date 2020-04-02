Permission Granted To Disney For Store Security Grate To Stop Homeless People Sleeping In The Doorway.

Controversial plans for a security gate to stop homeless people sleeping in the doorway of the Disney Store on Dublin's Grafton Street, have been approved.

The company that operates the shop had argued rough sleepers and drug use in the recessed entrance way had exposed staff to threatening behaviour and confrontation.

According to the Irish Independent, Dublin City Council has granted planning permission after revised plans for the folding steel gate were lodged.

25/11/2019. Pictured is the Disney store on Grafton street in Dublin city .Photo:Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie