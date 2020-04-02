Listen: March Tax-Take €800M Below Expectations Because Of Covid 19.

The government's tax take in March was almost 800 million euro below expectations because of Covid 19.
It also spent over a billion more than expected, especially in areas like health and social protection.
It follows figures released earlier showing more than half a million people are now receiving unemployment benefits due to the impact of the pandemic.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says he's determined to build a "new economy" so the country can recover:
