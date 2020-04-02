K Drive

Listen: Simon Harris Says Today's Dáil Sitting Is A Risk To Public Health.

: 04/02/2020 - 15:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
7525_post_cabinet_meetings.jpg

Simon Harris says today's Dail sitting is a risk to public health after a heated row about whether it should go ahead.

Some TDs have sought for the Dáil to be adjourned until the end of April - with Fine Gael's Paul Kehoe calling today's meeting "deplorable".

They argue there's no essential business being carried out - but Sinn Féin and People Before Profit say it's essential TDs get to hold the government to account over its response to the Coronavirus crisis.

The Dáil will adjourn for two weeks after today - with Health Minister Simon Harris saying the meeting is contrary to the advice they're giving the rest of the country.

by Ciara Plunkett

File image: SImon Harris/RollingNews
 

