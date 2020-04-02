Unite Says Designation Of BnM Staff As "Essential" During Covid 19 Crisis Highlights Their Importance.

A trade union says recognition of staff at Newbridge headquartered Bord na Mona staff as "essential" during the Covid 19 crisis highlights "the importance of the company's continued operation".

Unite represents represents craft and administrative workers in BnM.

The union says that, in order to ensure the security of the 2020 peat harvest, the need for planning applications for each harvest should be obviated by the introduction of new legislation

Unite Regional Officer Bernard Daly says “In the short term, it is vital that the 2020 peat harvest proceed on schedule, not least to ensure the security of Ireland’s energy supply in an increasingly uncertain world.

“Due to the Government’s failure to legislate, planning applications need to be submitted for any peat extraction exceeding 30 hectares. That is clearly untenable in the current situation, and Unite is now calling on the government to act immediately to ensure that the 2020 harvest goes ahead."

File image: RollingNews