The manager of a Co Wexford skate park says there's no hope of getting an Irish skateboarder to the Olympics if it goes out of business.

Wreckless in Gorey, the largest indoor skate park in Ireland, is shuttered because of the pandemic -- and racking up unpaid bills.

It's raising funds to try and secure its survival, and hopes to relaunch as a non-profit.

Manager Alexander Butler says they want to keep their extreme sport community from going extinct.

