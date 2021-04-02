Listen: Forsa Asks Govt. To Review Decision To Remove SNAs From Vaccination Priority List.

Forsa has asked the Government to review its decision to remove special needs assistants from the Covid vaccine priority list.

The union wants them included under 'category nine' on the list because they work in crowded settings where social distancing isn't possible.

It says including the SNAs who work in schools in this new cohort, wouldn't cause significant delays to the vaccination of other groups.

Forsa spokesperson, Andy Pike says his members are unhappy about the changes to the list:

Stock image: Pexels