At Least 36 People Killed In Train Derailment In Taiwan.

: 02/04/2021 - 10:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
taiwan.jpg

At least 36 people have died after a train derailed inside a tunnel in eastern Taiwan.

More than 70 others have been injured, with rescue services struggling to reach some of the carriages.

It's understood a truck slid into the path of the train - causing a collision.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

