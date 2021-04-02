14 People Admitted To Naas General For Treatment For Covid 19.

14 people were being treated for confirmed Covid-19 in Naas General Hospital last night, an increase from 12 on the previous reporting period

That's according to the latest HSE up-date, as at 8pm.

1 patient had been admitted to the Kildare facility with suspected cases of the virus, down from 5 on the previous reporting period.

There were 13 vacant general care beds, up from 10

There were two vacant ICU beds

10,900 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began in February 2020.