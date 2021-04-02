Listen: Pop-Up Covid 19 Testing Centres Open In Naas & 3 Other Locations.

Four more pop-up walk-in Covid-19 testing centres open this morning in Kildare, Dublin, Galway, and Westmeath

They're aimed at catching asymptomatic infections of the disease with those without any symptoms encouraged to attend.

Around 14,000 people were tested at similar centres over the past week with a positivity rate of around 3 percent.

A centre in Crumlin in Dublin will open for seven days from this morning, while facilities at Naas Racecourse in Kildare and Athlone Regional Sports Centre will be available for five days.

A centre in Ballinasloe in Galway will be open for three days.

Eoin Beatty was joined on this morning's edition of Kildare Today by Naas Racecourse General Manager, Eamonn McEvoy and HSE Public Health Specialist, Dr. Fionnuala Cooney

Anyone who is aged over 16, lives within 5k of Naas Racecouse and doesn't have symptoms can get a free test,

The centre will operate between 11am and 7pm until April 6th.

Image: Naas Racecourse/Twitter