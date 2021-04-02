The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Pop-Up Covid 19 Testing Centres Open In Naas & 3 Other Locations.

: 02/04/2021 - 10:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_racecourse_twitter_banner_image_2020.jpg

Four more pop-up walk-in Covid-19 testing centres open this morning in Kildare, Dublin, Galway, and Westmeath

They're aimed at catching asymptomatic infections of the disease with those without any symptoms encouraged to attend.

Around 14,000 people were tested at similar centres over the past week with a positivity rate of around 3 percent.

A centre in Crumlin in Dublin will open for seven days from this morning, while facilities at Naas Racecourse in Kildare and Athlone Regional Sports Centre will be available for five days.

A centre in Ballinasloe in Galway will be open for three days.

Eoin Beatty was joined on this morning's edition of Kildare Today by Naas Racecourse General Manager, Eamonn  McEvoy and HSE Public Health Specialist, Dr. Fionnuala Cooney

e_mce_fc.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Anyone who is aged over 16, lives within 5k of Naas Racecouse and doesn't have symptoms can get a free test,

The centre will operate between 11am and 7pm until  April 6th.

 

Image: Naas Racecourse/Twitter

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!