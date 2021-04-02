K Drive

2 Men Remanded In Custody, Charged With Attempted Murder, Following Gun Attack On Teenage Boy.

: 02/04/2021 - 15:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two men have been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder following a gun attack on a teenage boy in Dublin.

The 17 year old was treated in St James's Hospital for serious injuries following a shooting on Eugene Street on the 24th of February.

Four men and a teenage boy were arrested this week following a number of searches in the city.

29 year old Stephen Mulvey and 25 year-old Jamie Berry, both from Leo Fitzgerald House in Dublin 2 appeared in court today charged with attempted murder.

They are due to appear at Cloverhill District Court via video link next Friday.

The other suspects have been released without charge with files being prepared for the DPP.

 

File image: RollingNews

