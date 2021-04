The Minister of State for Disabilities has announced plans for an Autism Innovation Strategy.

Anne Rabbitte says she's keen to deliver solutions to the 'challenges, needs and experiences' of people with Autism.

The charity 'As I Am' has welcomed the news, as today is World Autism Awareness Day.

CEO Adam Harris says demand for services has almost trebled because of the pandemic

File image: Anne Rabbitte/Fianna Fáil.