Listen: Police Federation Chair Says Policing In Northern Ireland "Politicised"

: 02/04/2021 - 15:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Policing has never been more "politicised" or "toxic'' in Northern Ireland.

That's according to the chairman of the police federation there - who says he isn't surprised by the PPS' decision, not to prosecute anyone for attending the funeral of Bobby Storey last June.

His comments come amid calls by unionist politicians - for the PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to stand down.

Mark Lindsay thinks there are a lot of different factors at play which do NOT all relate to the PSNI or its leadership.

