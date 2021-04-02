Listen: Police Federation Chair Says Policing In Northern Ireland "Politicised"

Policing has never been more "politicised" or "toxic'' in Northern Ireland.

That's according to the chairman of the police federation there - who says he isn't surprised by the PPS' decision, not to prosecute anyone for attending the funeral of Bobby Storey last June.

His comments come amid calls by unionist politicians - for the PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to stand down.

Mark Lindsay thinks there are a lot of different factors at play which do NOT all relate to the PSNI or its leadership.

