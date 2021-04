Bishops ministering to the people of Kildare have shared Easter messages of hope and resilience.

Many families will be unable to gather together to celebrate the Christian festival on Sunday, because of travel and other Covid related restrictions.

Bishop of Meath and Kildare, Pat Storey, and the Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin, Denis Nulty, have shared their Easter messages with Eoin Beatty on Kildare Today.

Stock image: Pexels