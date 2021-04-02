Listen: Minister Says Local Authorities Are Refusing To Take Vacant Garda Stations From The OPW.

K Drive

Minister Says Local Authorities Are Refusing To Take Vacant Garda Stations From The OPW.

Local authorities are refusing to take vacant Garda Stations from the OPW when they are offered to them, according to a government Minister.

Patrick O Donovan was responding to an RTE Prime Time Investigates programme that raised questions over the management of properties by the Office of Public Works.

Minister of State O'Donovan says the issues raised have been known for some time and are being dealt with.

He says the OPW has tried to deal with vacant properties it owns:

