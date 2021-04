The government is reducing the grants available for some electric vehicles.

Currently, fully electric cars and plug-in hybrids qualify for grants of up to 5-thousand euro through the Sustainable Energy Association of Ireland.

However from July 1st, the grant for plug-in hybrids will be reduced to 2,500 euro.

Declan Meally from the SEAI explains the reason for the changes:

Stock image: Pixabay