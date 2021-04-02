Listen: 8 Additional Deaths & 591 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified This Evening.

There have been 8 additional Covid-19 deaths and 591 new confirmed cases.

4 of the deaths occurred in February and 4 in March.

There are 264 patients with the virus in hospital and 62 in intensive care.

While the 14 day incidence stands at 166 per 100 thousand - with the highest rates in Offaly, Donegal, Westmeath and Dublin.

Dr Ray Walley, member of the GP advisory group to the HSE, says it's important everyone enjoys the Easter weekend in a safe way:

