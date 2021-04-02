Listen Live Logo

Listen: 8 Additional Deaths & 591 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified This Evening.

: 02/04/2021 - 16:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
virus_image_red_on_black_-_geralt_on_pixabay.jpg

There have been 8 additional Covid-19 deaths and 591 new confirmed cases.

4 of the deaths occurred in February and 4 in March.

There are 264 patients with the virus in hospital and 62 in intensive care.

While the 14 day incidence stands at 166 per 100 thousand - with the highest rates in Offaly, Donegal, Westmeath and Dublin.

Dr Ray Walley, member of the GP advisory group to the HSE, says it's important everyone enjoys the Easter weekend in a safe way:

17raywalley.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Geralt on Pixabay

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 237,187 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 01Apr2021)

5 day moving average (to midnight 01Apr2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (19Mar2021 to 01Apr2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (19Mar2021 to 01Apr2021)

Ireland

591

533

166.6

7,935

Offaly

24

25

510.5

398

Donegal

25

20

286.4

456

Westmeath

28

21

258.0

229

Dublin

288

235

252.3

3,400

Meath

30

31

228.2

445

Kildare

40

36

223.4

497

Laois

27

17

222.0

188

Longford

<5

4

178.6

73

Cavan

9

11

168.0

128

Louth

5

13

161.4

208

Tipperary

11

12

158.6

253

Wexford

<5

12

142.3

213

Wicklow

20

8

108.8

155

Roscommon

0

2

108.5

70

Limerick

6

13

102.1

199

Galway

21

17

100.8

260

Waterford

<5

5

99.8

116

Mayo

<5

9

85.8

112

Carlow

<5

3

68.5

39

Monaghan

6

6

65.2

40

Leitrim

0

1

62.4

20

Clare

<5

4

55.5

66

Cork

19

22

49.4

268

Kilkenny

<5

1

40.3

40

Sligo

<5

1

36.6

24

Kerry

9

4

25.7

38

