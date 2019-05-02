NO FAKE NEWS HERE: Resilient Radio Reigns Supreme: Millions #ChooseRadio: Kfm Still the Leader in Kildare

Thursday May 2 2019: “Factual & quality content delivered immediately are just two of many reasons why radio continues to dominate the audio landscape in Ireland.” That’s the message from Gabrielle Cummins, Chairperson of the Choose Radio Group. The latest JNLR listenership figures released today show that Irish radio stations consistently deliver audiences of millions to advertisers and brands. Radio continues to be the audio medium of choice for people in Ireland with a massive 85.5% share of the audio market in Ireland. This compares with 8.1% own music, 4.9% Spotify and 1.6% Podcast.

“Today’s JNLR results don’t lie: they highlight a powerful story about the resilience of radio in Ireland. On Radio, you are always front and centre, grabbing the full attention of the audience. Radio stations don’t hide your important message on the bottom of a web page or leave it to fight for attention amid a sea of other competing messages. We can ensure that your ad will be delivered directly to the ears of 3.1 million people daily. Radio is an active medium with a unique ability to stir emotions, create reactions and ultimately build demand. In a competitive market, that fact is a key selling point which differentiates radio from every other advertising medium” added Gabrielle Cummins, Chairperson of the Choose Radio Group.

With a sample size of more than 16,000 people, the JNLR is the most robust research conducted in Ireland. Earlier this week, JNLR published details of a pilot study which it conducted recently. The study confirmed that ‘Day-After Aided Recall’ remains the best methodology measure of Irish radio listening habits and the results cannot be disputed. The latest JNLR figures released today confirm the popularity of radio in Ireland with 82% of the population tuning in every day. This translates into weekday figures of 3.1 million listeners.

JNLR May 2019 - the facts

1. 82% of people in Ireland listened to the radio yesterday.

2. On average, they spend more than 4 hours with radio every day.

3. When it comes to any audio listening in Ireland, live radio rules with 85.5%. This compares to 8.1% of owned music, 1.6% to podcasts and 4.9% to Spotify.

4. Radio also dominates when compared with other media –51% of all adults in Ireland used Social Media yesterday and just 75% read a national newspaper last week.

5. 377,000 people in Ireland listened to radio via a radio station App and 102,000 listened via the Irish Radioplayer in the last seven days.

6. Irish radio’s strong on-air performance is complemented across its digital platforms with over 10.6 million social connections.

Kfm remains county Kildare’s leading station on daily and weekly reach: adding 2000 listeners to a total weekly reach of 83,000 (over the age of 15).

Kfm CEO Clem Ryan says “the latest results are a fantastic reflection on the power of radio generally and, specifically, are a massive assurance for Kfm advertisers

that their marketing message achieves more penetration in county Kildare through Kfm than via any other media.