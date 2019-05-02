INMO Members Vote To Accept Govt. Plan For Safer Staffing.

A majority of nurses have voted in favour of proposals to resolve their dispute with the government and the HSE.

62 per cent of INMO members have approved of the plan aimed at addressing pay and staff shortages in Irish hospitals.

It follows three days of strike action earlier this year, which led to widespread disruption of the health services.

The new measures include higher salary scales and increased allowances for nurses and midwives.

INMO General Secretary, Naas woman, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says their focus now is on safe staffing levels: