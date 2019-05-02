Proposal For 300 New Homes In Clane Published.

An Bord Pleanala is considering a proposal to build 300 homes in Kildare.
Westar Investments Limited is engaged in a strategic housing development consultation with the national planning authority.
Its in respect of its proposal to building 142 houses and 158 apartments and a childcare facility on lands in Capdoo Commons, Clane.
ABP is scheduled to issue a decision on June 27th.
ABP notes:
304294: Capdoo Commons, Clane, Co. Kildare. ()
Kildare County Council
300 no. dwellings (142 no. houses, 158 no. apartments), creche and associated site works.
Case reference: PL09 .304294
Case type: Strategic Housing Development - Consultation
Status: Case is due to be decided by 27/06/2019
Parties
Westar Investments Limited (Applicant)
Westar Investments Limited (Prospective Applicant) (Invalid)
History
26/04/2019: Lodged