Proposal For 300 New Homes In Clane Published.

: 05/02/2019 - 16:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An Bord Pleanala is considering a proposal to build 300 homes in Kildare.

Westar Investments Limited is engaged in a strategic housing development consultation with the national planning authority.

Its in respect of its proposal to building 142 houses and 158 apartments and a childcare facility on lands in Capdoo Commons, Clane.

ABP is scheduled to issue a decision on June 27th.

ABP notes:

304294: Capdoo Commons, Clane, Co. Kildare. ()

Kildare County Council

300 no. dwellings (142 no. houses, 158 no. apartments), creche and associated site works.

Case reference: PL09 .304294

Case type: Strategic Housing Development - Consultation

Status: Case is due to be decided by 27/06/2019
Parties

    Westar Investments Limited (Applicant)

    Westar Investments Limited (Prospective Applicant) (Invalid)

History

    26/04/2019: Lodged

