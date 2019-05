Motorcyclists risk life changing spine and neck injuries after a crash according to the Road Safety Authority.

12 per cent of motorcyclists have been in a crash in the past two years, while three in five have had a near miss in the same period.

As the weather gets warmer, the RSA and Gardai are urging riders to take extra care this bank holiday weekend.

Dr Keith Synnott is a consultant at the National Spinal Injuries Unit in the Mater Hospital: