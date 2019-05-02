Taoiseach Says Coroner Is Not Backing Allegations About UHW Mortuary.

The Taoiseach says he understands the coroner and local funeral directors are not backing up claims of bodies on corridor at the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

4 consultants raised their concerns about capacity at the facility however the hospital said there was no evidence to support the claims.

Leo Varadkar was criticised for weighing in on the controversy and backing the hospital.

He says despite the row, no one disputes the fact that the mortuary needs to be upgraded;



File image: RollingNews