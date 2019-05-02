Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardai Appeal For Public's Help In Tracing Missing Kildare Man.

: 05/02/2019 - 17:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
missing_robert_burke.png

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a man missing from Kildare.

49 year old Robert Burke was last seen at around four o'clock yesterday afternoon.

He is described as being 5 feet 4 in height, of slim build with light brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey Nike jacket, grey jeans and navy New Balance trainers. 

Anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045-527730, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!