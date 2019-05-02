Gardai Appeal For Public's Help In Tracing Missing Kildare Man.

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a man missing from Kildare.

49 year old Robert Burke was last seen at around four o'clock yesterday afternoon.

He is described as being 5 feet 4 in height, of slim build with light brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey Nike jacket, grey jeans and navy New Balance trainers.

Anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045-527730, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

