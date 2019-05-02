Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Pro-IRA Graffiti Daubed In The Area Where Lyra McKee Was Murdered.

: 05/02/2019 - 17:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
lyra_mckee_courtesy_janklow_and_nesbit_uk.jpg

Pro-IRA graffiti has emerged in the area where Lyra McKee was shot in Derry. 

Slogans such as 'Informers will be executed' and 'IRA here to stay' come hours after the PSNI assured witnesses they'd be given anonymity.

Signs on lamp posts with a picture of a rat on them can also be seen in the Creggan area.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!