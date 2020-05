Fianna Fail want the Leaving Cert to be cancelled and college capacity expanded on a once off basis.

The party's Education spokesperson Thomas Byrne says there is still no certainty for sixth year students, of whom there are over 3,000 in Kildare.

The Department of Education say it hopes to bring students into school for two weeks before the exams start on July 29th.

But Deputy Byrne believes the exams are causing too much stress:

File image: RollingNews