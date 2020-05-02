Listen: Green Party Meets This Weekend To Discuss Govt. Formation Talks.

Members of the Green Party are meeting this weekend to discuss entering government formation talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

During the week the party set out its demands, however a key target of reducing carbon emissions by seven percent was not agreed in a response.

Last night the Taoiseach said it's something he'd like to work towards and that he's hopeful a new government can be formed by June.

But our political correspondent Sean Defoe says the situation has now caused a split among Green Party members: