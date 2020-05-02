Listen: No. Of People Being Treated For Covid 19 In ICU Has Fallen Below 100 For The 1st Time In A Month.

The number of people being treated with Covid 19 in intensive care units has fallen below 100 for the first time in more than a month.

The latest figures show 99 people are in ICUs across the country with the disease.

The figure peaked at 160 last month.

It comes after the government set out its plan for easing restrictions - starting with garden centres, repair shops and construction sites re-opening on May 18th.

Dr John Cuddihy, Director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, says the roadmap will be kept under constant review:

