Listen: People Urged To Reach Out & Support Women Subjected To Domestic Abuse.

People are being urged to reach out and support women who are victims of domestic violence when they can't.

Gardai have reported a 20 per cent increase in calls relating to domestic abuse compared to this time last year.

It's thought to be linked to victims being confined to their homes with their abusers during the lockdown.

The government says anyone at risk from domestic violence doesn't have to abide by the current travel restrictions.

Sharon O'Halloran, CEO of Safe Ireland, is urging people to help women who need it: