Listen: Business Groups Welcome New Suite Of Measures To Support Firms Durin Exit From Covid 19 Restrictions.

: 05/02/2020 - 16:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Business groups have welcomed the Government's new suite of measures to help businesses get back on their feet following the Covid-19 crisis.

A support package worth over six billion euro has been agreed by Cabinet.

It includes a 10,000 euro "restart" grant and a three-month waiver on commercial rates.

A 4 billion euro recovery fund and credit guarantee scheme is also included in the plan.

However large parts of of the support package cannot be introduced before a new government is formed.

Fergal O'Brien Director of Policy at business advocacy group IBEC says the grant is particularly welcome.

