Listen: Business Groups Welcome New Suite Of Measures To Support Firms Durin Exit From Covid 19 Restrictions.

Business groups have welcomed the Government's new suite of measures to help businesses get back on their feet following the Covid-19 crisis.

A support package worth over six billion euro has been agreed by Cabinet.

It includes a 10,000 euro "restart" grant and a three-month waiver on commercial rates.

A 4 billion euro recovery fund and credit guarantee scheme is also included in the plan.

However large parts of of the support package cannot be introduced before a new government is formed.

Fergal O'Brien Director of Policy at business advocacy group IBEC says the grant is particularly welcome.